US tech company to invest €16.4m in Cork site creating 200 jobs

Tech company Microchip Technology is investing $20m (€16.4m) creating a new development centre based in Cork.

Around 60 jobs will be created over the next three years at the facility, which is due to open shortly.

A further 140 jobs are expected to be developed by the Arizona headquartered company within the next seven years.

The jobs being created will include engineers for integrated circuit design and testing, hardware and software system design, applications development plus field and customer support.

Ganesh Moorthy, president and CEO-elect of Microchip, said: “Cork was chosen for the development centre as it is the second-largest city in Ireland, with a growing pool of talented engineers and the centre will add to Microchip’s ability to deliver superior products and be able to provide timely response to our customers. Availability of analogue and mixed-signal talent is another key factor in selecting Cork.”

Initially, the development centre will focus on integrated circuit design, applications and software development for high-speed networking, timing and synchronisation products, high voltage power management devices and solutions, high reliability integrated power systems and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA).

Microchip Technology intends to work with universities here, offering internships and collaboration on key next-generation initiatives.

The development centre will also participate in Microchip’s New College Graduate (NCG) programme, which operates worldwide, and in the Irish Government’s Skillnet programme.

The development centre, which is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, will build on Microchip’s existing presence in Ireland which is a mix of operations in Dublin, Cork and Ennis.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Microchip is very welcome. The company’s investment in a new development centre aligns with IDA’s Strategy to attract engineering development activity to Ireland and to secure investments for regional locations.”

US-listed Microchip has more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defence, communications and computing markets.

Online Editors