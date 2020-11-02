US software group to create 200 jobs in Galway

Diligent Corporation, a New York-based software company, is to create more than 200 jobs in Galway.

The roles being created are across several business functions, including customer support, finance, HR and marketing.

The Galway office will become the group’s European hub. It will support the nearly 50pc of the company’s client base located outside of the United States.

Diligent is a software-as-a-service company.

Among the products it offers customers are cloud-based applications to streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, as well as software supporting collaboration and secure information.

“With our new international office in Galway, Diligent is making a critical investment to accelerate our growth strategy and attract exceptional talent to our team,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent.

The company says it is relied on by more than 19,000 organisations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries.

It also serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50pc of the Fortune 1000, and 70pc of the FTSE 100.

Diligent’s investment in Galway is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said: “The commitment to more than 200 new jobs by Diligent is a welcome boost to the economy of Galway and the West region."

"It is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and demonstrates our continued agile and adaptable business environment at a time of unprecedented global flux due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "

Online Editors