US software firm Workday to create 400 jobs in Dublin

Cloud computing firm Workday is to create 400 jobs in Dublin.

This will increase its workforce by 30pc at its European headquarters here.

The majority of the new roles will be in the areas of product and technology development, which includes software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations, and other functions.

Employees based out of the Workday Dublin office be part of the company’s innovation efforts, including its research and product development, according to a statement.

“Since setting up operations in Ireland in 2008, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products,” Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of, Workday, said.

“Our Irish team has helped to shape our technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world. With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress by expanding our efforts in the region and fostering a great culture in our Dublin office.”

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building, Smithfield, Dublin 7.

It first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) provider.

In 2015, Workday, which provides cloud applications for finance and human resource functions, opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building.

The company’s applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of businesses around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45pc of the Fortune 500 companies.

The company is supported by the Government though IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Since establishing its European headquarters in Dublin, Workday’s business operations in Ireland have grown rapidly.”

“This announcement further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a premier location for companies in the cloud computing industry, due to the availability of highly skilled ICT graduates and professionals here.”

