US shipping platform Shippo to create 120 jobs at new Dublin base

Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison. Patrick Collison is an investor in Shippo, which is to open a new base in Dublin.

US shipping company Shippo is to create 120 jobs in Dublin over the next two years as it opens its first European research and development (R&D) centre here.

Shippo is a platform for online shops and marketplaces to manage customer orders, returns and ship their products around the world. It counts Stripe co-founder and chief executive Patrick Collison among its investors.

The Dublin office will initially support engineering, product, and design teams.

Shippo president and co-founder Simon Kreuz said the European team would work with its US engineers to build a “world class shipping service” and spearhead new initiatives for the European market, including a new mobile app.

“We serve a growing, international community of merchants who are looking for a global end-to-end shipping solution,” he said.

“This new location will enable us to deliver more tailored programs to our customers and partners across Europe.”

The move was welcomed by Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar.

“I’m delighted they’ve chosen Dublin for their first European office, creating 120 new jobs over the next couple of years,” he said.

“The pandemic emphasised the importance of e-commerce businesses for our economy and Shippo’s work in facilitating these companies is vital. This new R&D centre will greatly benefit from our rich pool of talent.”

Shippo’s Dublin operations and European expansion will be led by technology veteran Ashutosh Saxena, who said the firm’s vision “is to provide Amazon-like shipping to all e-commerce merchants”.

“As a home to some of the best engineering talent in the world, Ireland felt like a natural next step for Shippo as we continue our international expansion, and I’m excited to help lead this effort locally.”

Founded in 2013, the company has raised over $150m and was recently valued at $1bn, It is used by more than 120,000 businesses and works with more than 85 global shipping carriers.

Shippo recently signed a multi-year partnership with shopping platform Shopify and has added seven new shipping carriers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Stripe’s co-founder and chief executive said Shippo’s choice of Ireland as its first European location was “exciting”.

“That Shippo has chosen my home country–and location of Stripe’s second headquarters–as the basecamp for its European presence makes the company’s continued expansion all the more exciting.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the availability of multilingual technology talent in Ireland “will help the company with this expansion of its operations into Europe”.