US multinational Xilinx appoints Irish executive to head EMEA

Technology company Xilinx has appointed Irishman Brendan Farley as managing director of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Mr Farley is also the corporation’s vice-president for wireless engineering.

Xilinx designs and makes highly advanced semiconductor microchips that can be programmed individually for use in a range of electronic systems.

Before joining the company over nine years ago Mr Farley worked in various senior roles in the technology sector here including at Cylon Controls and S3 Group (now Adesto Technologies).

He is based in Ireland where Xilinx operates its EMEA headquarters and an advanced research, development, engineering and IT centre.

Dublin is also home to the company’s EMEA finance, quality, supply chain, legal and HR functions.

The company first established operations in Ireland in 1995 and currently employs 300 in Dublin, Cork and Belfast, in addition to R&D and sales operations across Europe.

Mr. Farley’s appointment follows the retirement of Kevin Cooney following a long career at Xilinx.

Online Editors