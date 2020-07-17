US-headquartered Globalization Partners to create 25 jobs in Galway

United States based Globalization Partners is to create 25 jobs at its newly established European headquarters in Galway.

The roles are in the technology space and the company is recruiting for the positions immediately.

Among the roles the company is hiring for are software engineers, technology leads, help centre support, and UI/UX designers.

Globalization Partners provides technology to businesses that enables them to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate international legal, tax, and HR issues.

As well as a dual US headquarters in Boston and San Diego, the company has regional hub offices located in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the UAE, India, China, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

This project is supported by the government through IDA Ireland and is expected to create up to 100 new technology jobs over the next three years, with the company planning to invest “tens of millions” in Galway

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “The decision by Globalization Partners to establish its European Operations Centre in Galway will accelerate Ireland’s reputation as a location to manage EMEA operations in the global employer of record and workforce management space.

This investment is a great win for Galway and the west region which boasts a rich and diverse talent pool.”

The team in Galway is headed up by Ciaran O’Toole.

