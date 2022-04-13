US firm MarketStar to create 300 jobs in Dublin

US sales and marketing outsource firm MarketStar is to create up to 300 jobs as it builds its regional headquarters in Dublin.

It will boost the firm’s Dublin-based team to 500 people by 2025 after MarketStar secured space for its European, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) headquarters in Leopardstown.

The Dublin Central Park business district also houses US software firm SalesForce, Bank of America and Mastercard.

MarketStar provides recruitment, services, accounting, IT support, business intelligence and operations management for 8,000 customers worldwide.

It has a global workforce of more than 1,750 people.

In 2019, MarketStar acquired Product2Market, a leading Irish inside sales and sales development agency based in Dublin.

Since that merger MarketStar has doubled its workforce in Dublin.

"Establishing Dublin as our EMEA headquarters marks an exciting milestone in our overall growth strategy, solidifying our commitment to the European market and strengthening our global sales capabilities," said MarketStar president and chief executive Keith Titus.

"We will continue to thoughtfully expand our global footprint, and this new Central Park facility enables MarketStar to work from a position of strength in the European market to enable growth for our clients and employees.”

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the move was “fantastic news”.

“MarketStar is a global leader in its field, and this new HQ will provide a great platform to highlight our highly skilled workforce to the world.”

MarketStar vice-president and head of EMEA Jonathan Blythe said the firm employs people from 38 different nationalities, speaking 20 different languages.

“When you combine the level of talent available in Ireland with the vision and financial commitment provided by MarketStar, we see nothing but growth and expansion for our great workforce and the companies we do business with.”

The company is supported by IDA Ireland.