US computer chip firm to create 250 jobs in Limerick

US semiconductor company Analog Devices is to invest €100m in its innovation facility in Limerick, creating 250 new jobs over three years.

The facility, known as ADI Catalyst, is a 100,000 square foot centre located at Analog Device’s (ADI’s) campus in the Raheen Business Park.

The new jobs at Catalyst will focus on the development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) for industry, sustainable energy, electric vehicles and 5G applications.

The IDA Ireland-sponsored Catalyst centre is also working on personalised healthcare, creating new manufacturing systems that enable the rapid changeover of production lines needed fro produce cell therapies or human implants.

ADI has been in Ireland since 1976 and employs more than 1,300 people in the country. The US firm employs more than 2,200 professionals across 14 European sites.

Ireland is home to ADI’s European manufacturing and research and development hub, which develops cutting-edge technology and manages more than 1,000 patents.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin “celebrated” Analog Device’s “ongoing commitment to Ireland” over many decades.

“ADI Catalyst further reinforces Limerick and Ireland’s position as both a manufacturing hub for semiconductors and a centre of excellence for innovation in Europe,” Mr Martin said.

“ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally,” said Analog Devices president and chief executive, Vincent Roche.

“It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems.

“Opening ADI Catalyst enables us to share ideas, capabilities, and resources with teams in Europe, and around the world, for the greater good.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the mid-west is “a region with a buoyant business ecosystem, a strong track record of established global businesses and talented and highly skilled workforce”.