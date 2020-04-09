Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach speaking to media on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Unemployment surged to 16.5pc of the workforce, more than the peak levels recorded in the financial crisis, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and forced people to isolate in their homes.

Data from the Central Statistics office released today showed the youngest had been particularly hard hit and more than a third of the 15-25 age groups were now jobless.

Based on the regular measures of unemployment, 13.2pc of those aged under 25 years were without a job, illustrating how hard the youngest workers have been hit by the pandemic.

“A crucial question is where the total numbers will peak, and how many of those workers will be able to go back to their previous jobs when the pandemic is over,” said Pawel Adrjan, an economist at jobs site Indeed.

The CSO explained that while the standard measure of unemployment was 5.4pc, a new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate as high as 16.5pc if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed.

It said there were 419,637 people unemployed in March, using the virus-adjusted calculations, up from 119,600 in February.

The end-March number does not fully capture the impact the lockdowns on workers here as separate Government figures show that more than half a million workers are either dependent on the State for their wages or are unemployed.

The State is providing a variety of income support measures that aim on the one hand to make sure people have enough money to live and on the other to keep a link between employers and employees with the aim of facilitating a return to work as the lockdowns lift.

The Economic and Social Research Institute think-tank said in a report today that the the €350 per week flat-rate Pandemic Unemployment Payment has reduced the number who lose more than 20pc of their disposable income by around a third.

Economist Barra Roantree found that based on the think-tank’s “medium” unemployment scenario of 600, 0000 job losses, the payment meant that the number losing more than a fifth of their incomes fell to 281,000 from 400,000.

“The government’s policy response will significantly reduce the number of families who see extreme reductions in their income as a result of job losses related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Roantree said.

The previous all time high unemployment rate in the State was 17.3pc in December, 1985.

Meanwhile, over 33,000 people have closed their applications for the €350 per week pandemic unemployment payment because they already have a job or claim other welfare.

A senior government official confirmed that the number of people whose applications for the PUP scheme have been closed has risen from 19,000 to 33,000.

The Department of Social Protection is providing income support to over 507,000 recipients who are availing of the €350/week pandemic payment.

But Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary Liz Canavan said a number of people are closing their claim because their employer is availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme. "The number of people who've closed a pandemic unemployment payment claim has now increased to over 33,000," she said.

Ms Canavan said 80pc of these claims were closed because the recipient is now back in work, 5pc said they were claiming another social welfare payment, while 15pc did not give a specific reason why they were closing their claim.

Many applicants have closed their claim because their employers are now availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme which allows businesses to claim up to 70pc of their employees' weekly pay from the Government, up to a maximum of €410 per week.

Over 40,300 employers have now registered with the Revenue-administered scheme. The tax authority has generated €155 million of payments to employers. Ms Canavan clarified today that employers are under no obligation to top-up the payment to give employees their normal salary.

Employees are not currently paying tax on income earned under the wage subsidy scheme but income tax, USC and PRSI will be recouped at a later date by Revenue, Ms Cavanan said, adding that this will be phased over the tax year.

"The main thing is not to slow down the cash getting out now, so that’s the main purpose of it,” she said.

Online Editors