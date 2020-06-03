Unemployment due to Covid-19 drops - but over a quarter of labour force still out of work

THE UNEMPLOYMENT rate fell to 26pc last month when those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis are included.

The latest official figures show the portion of the labour force out of work dropped 2.1pc to 26.1 in May, down from 28.2 in April.

This reflects a fall in the number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment as businesses reopened and others moved to a government wage subsidy scheme.

More than half of those aged 15 to 24 years - 51pc – were out of work compared with 22.5pc of people aged 25 to 74 years.

The standard unemployment rate, which does not include the Covid-19 claimants. rose from 5.4pc in April to 5.6pc.

Senior Central Statistics Office statistician, Edel Flannery, said the COVID-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland in May 2020.

“While the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.6pc in May 2020, a new COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate as high as 26.1pc if all claimants of the pandemic unemployment payment were classified as unemployed,” she said.

The Covid-19 measurement indicates a rate of 26.6pc for men and 25.5pc for women.

The standard unemployment rate for mean was 5.5pc and 5.7pc for women, 13.7pc for those aged 15 to 24 and 4.5pc for those aged 25 to 74.

Ms Flannery said those in receipt of the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment do not meet internationally agreed criteria to be considered as unemployed n the estimates.

She said the Covid-19 unemployment rate should be considered the upper bound for the true rate of unemployment, and the standard monthly rate as the lower bound.

Chief Economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, Andrew Webb, said the scale of the impact on the labour market from Covid-19 is “truly difficult to comprehend”.

“An unemployment rate of just over 5pc mere weeks ago could now be considered as being higher than 26pc if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed,” he said.

“The great fear over the coming weeks, as we hopefully move through the various stages of lifting lockdown, is how many of these ‘temporarily unemployed’ people have a job to return to.”

He said there is a growing sense that we are heading for a deep and damaging downturn with a longer climb back to economic strength than originally hoped.

Mr Webb said much will depend on how the economy adapts to social distancing and how consumers feel about spending again – two big unknowns at this point.

Online Editors