Unemployment at peak levels of last recession despite reopening of economy in Covid-19 pandemic

The unemployment rate last reached 16pc during the financial crisis. (Stock picture)

UNEMPLOYMENT is at peak levels reached during the last recession despite the reopening of the economy.

New official figures show the unemployment rate stood at 16.7pc at the end of last month when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are included.

There were an estimated 386,935 people out of work.

Read More

The unemployment rate last reached 16pc during the financial crisis.

However, the rate had fallen from 23.1pc in June, where there were 531,412 people unemployed.

The latest Labour Force Survey covering the period between April and June this year also reveals that the biggest fall in employment was in accommodation and food services.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact on the Irish labour market and that impact started towards the end of quarter one 2020,” said statistician Jim Dalton.

He said the unadjusted number of people aged 15 years and over at work fell by 3.4pc or 76,600 to 2.2m in the year to the second quarter of this year.

The greatest reductions in employment were in accommodation and food services, where numbers fell by just under 30pc or 53,600.

Employment in administration and support fell by 17pc or 18,800, while the number of people working in construction fell by 12pc or 17,800.

Excluding those on the pandemic payment, there were 118,700 people unemployed with an associated unemployment rate of 5.1pc.

There were at total of 1.7m people employed when those affected by the pandemic are included, and an employment rate of 52.2pc.

Read More

Online Editors