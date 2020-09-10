Ulster Bank to lay off 266 staff

ULSTER Bank is to lay off 266 staff as the pandemic pushes more transactions online and lenders seek to cut costs in an era of ultra-low interest rates.

The bank said the reductions will be achieved through voluntary redundancies, where possible. It said it is removing vacancies, while some of the job losses will be accounted for by the ending of some fixed term roles, as well as operational changes.

It comes as KBC Bank said it plans to close a quarter of its branches, prompting fears that other banks will follow suit with large-scale branch closures, and job losses.

Ulster Bank said 213 of the lay-offs would be in the Republic, with the rest in the North.

However, 57 new roles are being created, with 29 of these in this State.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “We have announced the next phase of our programme to reduce our costs which includes operational changes and a reduction of 266 roles, which we aim to achieve on a voluntary redundancy basis, where possible.

“A small number of roles have also been created. We know this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected by the changes.”

Retail banks here are likely to cut up to 30pc of jobs, according to a recent report from consultants Deloitte. This is the equivalent of 7,650 positions.

The KBC move has been prompted by a marked increase in online banking activity by customers.

KBC Bank said it was to close four of its 16 branches, or hubs. The move is expected to result in the loss of up to 20 jobs.

It is closing hubs in Dundrum, South Dublin; Greystones in Co Wicklow; and Kilkenny.

The digital-focused lender, which has about 1,400 employees in the State, said the closures were in response to more banking business being done online.

Director of distribution at KBC Bank Ireland Darragh Lennon said: “As we are a ‘digital first’ retail banking and insurance model, we continuously review our services to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

There has been a strong migration to online banking across all banks since the Coronavirus took hold here in March.

Banks are also seen to be looking at branch closures and job cuts due to a squeeze on interest rate margins. That is the difference between the average rates at they fund themselves and the rates they lend to customers.

Customers have been ramping up savings at a time when the banks already have too much in deposits and face negative rates when placing excess cash with the European Central Bank.

Banks are also bracing for huge defaults on business and mortgage loans due to the pandemic.

They are also being impact by the rapid growth of money apps Revolut and N26 here.

