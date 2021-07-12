UK insurance broker to create 60 jobs in Mullingar

The Ardonagh Group, a top 20 global insurance broker, is to create 60 jobs in Mullingar.

It comes as the company announced it will open the Ardonagh Global Data and Risk Management Centre this month in Westmeath.

The roles being created are in the areas of data science and analysis.

The centre will deliver data-driven insights to Ardonagh’s clients worldwide, helping the company’s 7,000 plus employees offer more tailored solutions from over 100 offices globally by providing a range of financial services-related products and services across the full value chain, according to a statement from the group.

Ardonagh intends to work closely with the Athlone Institute of Technology to offer its graduates job opportunities.

The centre will be led by Shane Keating, who was recently appointed as its chief data officer.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The Ardonagh Group’s decision to establish its Global Data and Risk Management Centre in Mullingar demonstrates the company’s confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Midlands.”

The Ardonagh Group is active across distribution, wholesale, underwriting and services.

In its financial year 2020 the company reported underlying organic income growth of 2.8pc, excluding “limited impact” from Covid-19.

It had income of £713.8m for the year, while it recorded pro-forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of £308m.