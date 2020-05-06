Uber Limerick staff waiting for clarification as company announces global layoffs

Hundreds of Limerick-based Uber employees are fearing for their jobs after the company announced that it will shed 3,700 employees globally, or 15pc of its workforce.

The taxi company has a European headquarters in the city, employing around 500 people. The office serves dozens of countries in the Middle East and Africa, also.

“This was a tough decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company’s long-term health and ensure we come out of this crisis stronger,” said a company spokeswoman of the global cuts.

However, the company declined to comment specifically on the Limerick office.

“With people taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there isn’t enough work for many of our front-line customer support employees,” said the spokeswoman.

“Since we don’t know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to bring our costs in line with the size of our business today.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi today promised to give “a further, final update” to employees in the next fortnight.

“We are looking at many scenarios and at each and every cost, both variable and fixed, across the company,” he said.

“We want to be smart, to move fast, to retain as many of our great people as we can, and treat everyone with dignity, support and respect.”

An Uber source said that the volume of work at its operations centres is directly proportional to trip volume and that there isn’t currently enough work for many front-line customer support employees.

Online Editors