Two in five firms in State shut by Covid-19 – Chambers Ireland

More than two-fifths of firms have shut entirely and nearly half nationwide have laid off staff, according to a Chambers Ireland survey assessing the commercial wreckage of Covid-19.

The survey of 1,149 firms nationwide found that 84pc expect their revenues to slump by at least a quarter over the coming three months, underscoring the need for stronger State supports.

A quarter said their turnover was crashing and likely to fall at least 90pc below normal levels between now and June.

Nearly half said they already were retaining or rehiring staff on to their payrolls because of the Government’s payroll subsidy scheme. But 42pc had closed entirely, while 30pc had shut public-facing offices and were working from home.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said the State must defer collection of commercial rates for much longer than the current two-month pause as part of a stronger aid package to cash-starved firms.

“If a deferral is to have any meaningful impact, it will need to last at least six months, if not a full year, as was introduced in the UK,” Mr Talbot said. “To ensure that local authorities can continue to serve communities, this shortfall in funding must be replaced by central government.”

He said business leaders and the Government needed “honest dialogue” to deliver business survival supports “on a scale we have not seen before”.

Chambers Ireland members expressed “almost unanimous agreement that a post-Covid-19 stimulus package will be required", Mr Talbot said, "and part of these measures must include the provision of grants for business to help them reopen their doors and restore jobs lost”.

