Two in five employees fear job will become obsolete, a report says

Jobs in retail are seen as vulnerable to technological change

Two in five employees believe their jobs will be superseded within the next five years, according to a new report for professional services group PwC.

The survey of 32,500 workers across 19 countries found that increased automation of roles is putting many jobs at risk in the eyes of employees.

In addition, just under half of those surveyed believe that traditional employment won't be around in the future.

Among the countries where the survey was carried out was the UK, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, Spain, South African, and the United States, however Ireland was not included.

While the pandemic has led to thousands of people working from home, it does not appear to have impacted technical learning in the workplace.

Around 40pc of workers say their digital skills have been improved through the prolonged period of lockdown, and claim they'll continue to embrace training and skill development, according to the report.

Some three quarters of those surveyed said they are ready to learn new skills or completely re-train, with a similar number of people viewing training as a matter of personal responsibility.

And while people are concerned about the impact of increased atomisation, 80pc say they are confident they can adapt to new technologies entering their workplace.

However, the survey found disparities in access to up-skilling opportunities.

Some 46pc of people with postgraduate degrees say their employer gives them many opportunities to improve their digital skills. However, just 28pc of people who joined the workplace once they finished school say the same.

Industries like retail or transport, which are most at risk of disruption from technology, score just 25pc and 20pc respectively when it comes it increasing digital skills. The banking sector, meanwhile, scores 42pc in this area.

Gerard McDonough, partner at PwC Ireland, said: "If current patterns in access to training persist, up-skilling will increase social inequality when it should be doing precisely the opposite.”

“Government and business leaders need to work together to intensify efforts to ensure people in the most-at risk industries and groups get the opportunities they need,” he said.

Describing automation and technological disruption as “inevitable”, Mr McDonough added that “we can control whether its negative effects are managed or not.”

The report had some worrying findings on discrimination in the workplace.

Of those surveyed, half of workers say they’ve faced discrimination at work which led to them missing out on career progression or training.

Approximately 13pc said they missed out on opportunities as a result of their ethnicity.

On the subject of gender, 14pc of workers said they have experienced discrimination on these grounds, with women twice as likely to report gender discrimination as men.

Respondents to the survey, which was carried out in January and February this year, included workers, business owners, contract workers, students, unemployed people looking for work, and those on furlough or who were temporarily laid off.

