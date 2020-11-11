TikTok to create 200 jobs in Ireland

Video-sharing app TikTok is to create 200 jobs in Ireland over the coming months.

The Chinese company, which established its European Middle East and Africa Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin earlier this year, will create the new roles over the next three months.

The additional jobs will bring the company's total headcount in Ireland to over 1,100 by January next year.

Earlier this year the company said it is to establish its first European data centre in Ireland by 2022 in a €420m investment.

Ireland will become the home for TikTok's European user data once the centre is operational.

The job announcement was welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said: “Tiktok is an amazing success story, made even more remarkable by the short period of time in which it has been operational.

Its rise globally has been mirrored by its impressive growth in Ireland – from just twenty employees at the start of 2020 to over 900 today. I welcome TikTok’s commitment to Ireland and its pledge to increase numbers to over 1,100 in 2021."

Online Editors