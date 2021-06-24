Technology company 3M to create 100 jobs in Dublin

3M, a science-based global technology company, is to establish a new research and development centre in Dublin, where it expects to create more than 100 new jobs over the next two to three years.

The company has had a presence in Ireland since 1975 and currently employs around 500 people, both in Dublin and at its manufacturing facility in Athlone.

Recruitment for the new roles is underway with new team members working remotely until the fit out of 2 Cumberland Place in Dublin’s city centre is complete later this year.

The R&D centre will be called the 3M Digital Science Community.

Dr Michael Dolezal, vice president of the 3M Digital Science Community said the company sees Dublin as “a highly attractive location for this significant investment.”

“Crucially, you have the education ecosystem and experienced talent that we need to launch the company’s first research and development technical centre focused on digital technology.”

Dr Dolezal added that the new R&D centre is positioned to grow and optimise the company’s “global digital, data security and privacy operations, to accelerate deployment of cloud-based solutions and architectures, and to enhance research and development in artificial intelligence.”

The centre will also help the firm enter new market segments and geographies.

The centre works closely with 3M Health Care’s Health Information Systems Division (HIS) and with the broader 3M Health Care business group.

3M HIS is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated software and consulting services designed to improve the performance and delivery of quality healthcare, according to a statement from IDA Ireland, who have supported the investment.

3M HIS’s expertise lies in the provision of algorithms, artificial intelligence, clinical speech recognition and computer assisted coding designed to accurately document patient meetings, measure the quality of healthcare delivery and improve clinical outcomes, while generating cost savings.

3M HIS works with more than 8,000 healthcare organisations in 25 countries, including healthcare providers, insurance companies and government agencies.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “3M is a high profile, iconic company and a leader within the healthcare IT market and its choice of Dublin for this important investment is very significant.”