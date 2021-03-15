Tech firm to create 55 jobs in Donegal

Sita, which provides IT services to the aviation sector, is creating 55 jobs in Letterkenny, Donegal.

The company said it is expanding its ‘Agile DevOps’ teams by over 55 people.

The new roles include software engineers, test engineers, user experience (UX) designers, and product owners.

In a statement, Sita said that as the air transport industry begins its slow recovery from Covid-19 airports, airlines and governments are looking to “further streamline their operations and passenger journey through automation and digitisation.”

In order to meet this growing demand, the company is accelerating the innovation and development of new solutions across baggage management, airport operations, passenger processing and border management.

Its solutions are used in more than 1,000 airports and by more than 60 governments globally.

David Lavorel, CEO Sita Airports & Borders, said: “We all are eager to see our industry rebound and technology is a vital component of its recovery.”

“Airports and airlines are looking to technology to automate the passenger journey while digitalising their operations to drive new cost efficiencies. Many of these solutions are being developed in Letterkenny.”

Sita established its office in Letterkenny in 2003, growing the team from 20 to more than 100 today.

In 2015 it invested in a new-state-of-the-art building to accommodate the growing software teams.

Today, Sita’s teams in Letterkenny are responsible for designing and creating software solutions for four of Sita’s key portfolios.

The company is supported here by IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the jobs announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement by SITA further embeds its operations in the North West and strengthens Ireland’s position within the group as a key operational hub.”

“This investment demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning regional investment and further endorses Ireland as an attractive location for FDI.”

Sita provides services in over 200 countries.

