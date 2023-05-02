Tech consultants Slalom to add 50 jobs this year and ‘several hundred’ by 2028

Global tech consulting company Slalom has opened a Dublin office and intends to hire more than 50 people this year.

The firm, which manages large projects with partners such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google Cloud, intends to grow its workforce to “several hundred” in the next five years, it said in a statement.

Slalom, founded in the US city of Seattle more than 20 years ago, currently has around 13,000 staff worldwide and works with over 400 tech clients.

It has several offices in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Germany.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the news “demonstrates Ireland’s position as an excellent strategic choice for global business and also highlights our talented workforce as being major factor in attracting [foreign direct investment]”.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan, which has supported the company’s move, said Slalom’s expansion plans were “a welcome addition to Ireland’s technology sector”.

“Ireland is an ideal location in terms of talent from which Slalom can grow and expand their offering in Europe,” he said.

The consultancy plans to launch a new service in Dublin, Slalom Build, “for builders of digital products”, it said. It will be led by former Vodafone Ireland chief information officer David Gregg, as managing director.

Jane Dawson-Howe, country leader for Slalom Ireland, said the Dublin office would allow the company “to reach more businesses who want to achieve better outcomes - an exciting prospect for us all - and will be a home for a team of industry leading consultants who are truly experts in their fields”.