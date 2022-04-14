SuperValu to create 150 jobs in 2022

Grocery retailer SuperValu is to create 150 jobs and invest €35m in Irish stores this year as it reveals increased 2021 sales and a growing customer base.

The chain, which is owned by retail giant Musgrave, said total sales reached €3.2bn in 2021, with weekly customers at 2.7 million.

The results are down to customers’ growing weekly shops, including a boost for SuperValu’s own-brand products, as well as a boost for online and home delivery services.

Online shopping sales were up 10pc year-on-year, with SuperValu adding 130,000 new online customers in 2021.

The figure was just a fraction of the massive 173pc demand surge in online sales recorded in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

SuperValu currently employs around 16,000 people across the country in its 223 stores.

The €35m investment this year adds to a €23m revamp of 42 stores in 2021.

“SuperValu experienced another successful year of trading during 2021, delivering strong sales as we continued to invest in and expand our retail footprint and online offering,” said SuperValu managing director Ian Allen.

“As we look to the year ahead, together with our valued retail partners, we plan to further cement our leadership position by continuing to offer even more great value, support local producers, investing in technology and food innovation, enhancing our reputation for quality and inspiring food and delivering the best customer experience in the market.”

The supermarket has today launched a new “food experience” today at its Knocklyon store, with more local, plant-based, delicatessen, bakery and fresh food offerings, alongside the Happy Pear and Donnybrook Fair ranges.

SuperValu’s store in Knocklyon operates on 100pc green electricity and runs on LED lighting made from recycled CDs, using 60pc less energy than standard systems.

The newly revamped store in Knocklyon is one of 44 SuperValu stores in Dublin.