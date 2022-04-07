State backs €300m new studio complex in Greystones, promising 1,500 jobs

The proposed site in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, for Ireland's largest film and TV studio, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Two US-based investment firms are partnering with the State to open Ireland’s largest movie studio in Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

Total investment in the project – a joint venture between Hackman Capital Partners, Square Mile Capital Management, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Capwell, a subsidiary of building firm Sisk – is estimated at nearly €300m.

The new development will help create up to 1,500 new jobs, including 450 during the construction phase, the companies said in a statement.

Hackman and Square Mile were behind the acquisition of Ireland’s Ardmore studios and Troy studios in August 2021.

The MBS Group, which operates Ardmore studios in Wicklow, will assist in studio design and overseeing operations when the new campus opens its doors.

The new Greystones Media Campus will spread over 670,000 square feet and contain studio space and 14 state-of-the-art sound stages.

The first seven sound stages and associated office, workshop and back lot spaces will be delivered in mid-2024.

The audio-visual sector is currently worth over €1bn to the Irish economy, employing around 12,000 people.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe welcomed the investment.

“This investment is reflective of the positive work done by the industry over the last number of years,” he said.

“It is also indicative of the impact of the long-standing state supports for the expression of Irish and European culture through audio-visual works and the creation of quality employment opportunities for those working within the sector.”

Michael Hackman, founder and chief executive of Hackman Capital Partners, said Ireland is “a premier destination for content creators across the globe”.

Square Mile Capital chief executive Craig Solomon said the demand for modern, well-run studio facilities in Ireland is “very strong and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future”.