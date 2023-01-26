| 3.2°C Dublin

Software giant SAP to shed 3,000 from its global workforce

The SAP logo at the company's headquarters in Walldorf, Germany

Close

The SAP logo at the company's headquarters in Walldorf, Germany

The SAP logo at the company's headquarters in Walldorf, Germany

The SAP logo at the company's headquarters in Walldorf, Germany

Kirsti Knolle and Supantha Mukherjee

SAP plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5pc of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business.

SAP has offices in Dublin and Galway.

