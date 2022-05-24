Software firm Cora Systems to add 150 jobs in Ireland

Irish software company Cora Systems is to create around 150 new jobs across Ireland in the next two years.

The Carrick-on-Shannon headquartered firm said the new jobs come on the back of €60m in new business secured since the beginning this year.

Cora Systems provides project management software to large firms and government organisations, managing over $100bn worth of projects per day.

It has customers in over 50 countries, including Allergan Pharmaceuticals, Automated Logic, Honeywell, and the UK’s National Health Service.

Overall, Cora is to create more than 300 new jobs across Ireland and the US, with 100 to be added in the next 12 months and 200 by 2024.

Half of the jobs will be placed in its head office in Carrick on Shannon, with hybrid working arrangements possible, the company said.

Cora also offices in Dublin, Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, and Bedford in the UK.

It wants to expand its Irish research and development team and add global sales, marketing, solutions and professional services roles.

Staff in the Irish R&D department can expect to work with technology around predictive analytics, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence, Cora said.

The firm has been working with Sligo’s Atlantic Technology University on graduate recruitment, which it said is set to grow further.

Founder and chief executive Philip Martin said the company was in “hyper growth” mode following investment during the pandemic.

“As a bootstrapped company, we’ve been able to focus not just on profitability but also on product innovation,” he said.

“During the pandemic, we invested €10m in our people and product which has resulted in year-on-year growth of 330pc.

“The ongoing structural changes to global supply chains has resulted in significant challenges for large enterprises, leading to losses of hundreds of millions in some cases.

“Cora streamlines and centralises all the data required to help our clients deliver their projects on time and on budget, thanks to seamless integration of schedules, forecasting, resources and financial controls, ultimately protecting the bottom line.

“Our growth has been partly fuelled by some great C-suite hires in the USA and Ireland and we provide an amazing place to work by the River Shannon where we offer an array of benefits including remote/hybrid working options, relocation/secondment opportunities and the chance to work at the cutting edge of leading technologies.”