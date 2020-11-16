Software company to create 110 jobs in Limerick

Transact Campus, a US-headquartered software company, is creating 110 jobs in Limerick.

The digital campus project in Limerick city centre will serve as the company’s international headquarters.

Transact plans to invest in multiple areas including cloud-based data analytics and AI-linked analysis.

The roles available with the company include jobs in the areas of product managers, scrum masters, UX designers, front and back end developers, iOS and android developers, DevOps engineers, and data scientists.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Transact serves more than 1,300 educational institutions representing in excess of 12 million students and facilitating more than $46bn in annual education-related payments.

The company’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, as well as ensuring secure authorised access to campus facilities and events.

David Marr, CEO of Transact Campus, said: “As a company, Transact is relentless in its pursuit to empower our clients with innovative products, enabling them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students they serve.

We will continue to accomplish this through the creation of highly skilled and collaborative teams that feel a strong sense of ownership and passion for what they create.”

The project is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Winning this investment for Limerick further raises the profile of the Mid West region as an attractive location for financial services.

This announcement is aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategy to win highly skilled roles for regional locations, and the Ireland for Finance strategy which focuses on increasing financial services investment in the regions.”

Online Editors