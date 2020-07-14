SIPTU members at Aer Lingus reject management’s pay and job proposals

The proposals were put to a ballot of the union’s 1500 members at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports (Niall Carson/PA)

SIPTU members at Aer Lingus have voted by 55pc to 45pc to reject the Covid-19 crisis recovery plan proposed by the airline.

The proposals were put to a ballot of the union’s 1500 members at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports over recent days.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin said: "This is a very difficult and challenging time for our members in the aviation industry.

“We will now meet with workplace representatives to discuss the outcome of the ballot and to find a way forward that can protect the pay and employment of our members at the airline.”

Online Editors