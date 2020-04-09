Semi state DAA cuts staff pay and hours

Staff at Dublin and Cork Airports operator DAA are to be put on a four day week and will see pay cut to 80pc of salary from April 24.

A memo to staff warns in some cases people will suffer the temporary pay cut while still having to perform their full role, but in others people will not have enough work even for their reduced hours.

Staff were also warned that a quick recovery from the Covid-19 crisis is no longer likely, and that air travel in particular will take time to recover.

The semi-state company said it will use the Government’s Covid-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to help pay staff but said the scheme will only cover about 25pc of its total pay bill for the next 10 weeks.

In a memo to staff, DAA CEO Dalton Philips said the wage subsidy scheme was “hugely complicated” adding; “it seems that its impact is not nearly as wide-ranging as it may have initially appeared.”

The semi-state company said its financial situation has worsened in recent days. The collapse in air travel as a result of Covid-19 means it is carrying costs of €10m a week with little income to pay for it.

The airport remains open and is designated an Essential Service to assist with repatriation of Irish people from abroad and cargo flights including of medicine and health equipment.

But with its income mostly gone, management said they will move most staff to a four-day week from April 26 until June 20. Pay will be reduced to 80pc of its current level, and will then be reviewed.

A very small number of highly skilled designated essential frontline staff at Dublin Airport will continue to work full-time and will continue to be paid their normal pay, the company said.

Online Editors