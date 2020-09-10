Second Dublin lockdown would mean dire hit to jobs

Thousands of jobs would be placed in immediate jeopardy in a Dublin-wide lockdown because nearly half of the State's economy is driven by Dublin, economists say.

The capital hosts at least a third of all jobs and much of Ireland's economic performance. In 2018, the Central Statistics Office said Dublin generated €130bn in output, or 43pc of the State's total.

KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said imposing a lockdown on Dublin similar to those previously in force in Kildare, Laois and Offaly would have stark national consequences. The prospect is rising in line with the surge in Covid-19 cases reported in the city this week.

"It would be economically very difficult," Mr Hughes said.

"The density of Dublin and intensity of economic movements mean that the economic hit would be much larger for a given scale of lockdown," he said. "The economic hit would be felt nationwide because of Dublin's role as the central hub of economic activity."

It would work better to seek "more micro and focused solutions" to controlling the infection rate in Dublin, he said. This would include stronger enforcement of protocols on social gatherings and distancing.

"Wider lockdown is probably too blunt an instrument at this point," he said.

Mr Hughes noted that Dublin lost 35,000 jobs during the March-May lockdown period, and only some of them have returned to the capital.

"Any significant second lockdown would mean you'll see a hit to employment running into several thousand. It would have a knock-on impact on the rest of the economy."

Davy chief economist Conall Mac Coille agreed that a Dublin lockdown "could have a much more severe economic impact than the lockdowns we've seen in other counties".

However, he said the hit would be more severe on employment than on GDP, because the sectors most exposed - retail and hospitality, including restaurants and pubs - are big employers but modest contributors to GDP.

"You'd be closing down the retail and hospitality sectors again," Mr Mac Coille said. "Those already struggling would be hit even harder."

The wider economic impact could be more muted, he said, because tech multinationals clustered in Dublin have embraced remote working, he said.

"For the all-important technology and ICT sectors, clearly people can continue working from home. Since people are established working from home, particularly in the high value-added sectors, the impact on GDP and tax revenues would be small."

