Ryanair warns more jobs could be at stake

Europe's largest airline losing €2m a day in second quarter

Barcelona: Ground crew at a Ryanair check-in desk in Barcelona&rsquo;s El Prat airport - usually Spain&rsquo;s second busiest hub. Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters Expand

Barcelona: Ground crew at a Ryanair check-in desk in Barcelona’s El Prat airport - usually Spain’s second busiest hub. Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

Ellie Donnelly

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary warned yesterday that more pay cuts and job losses could be in the pipeline if the health emergency caused by the pandemic continues into winter.

Speaking after Europe's largest airline posted a 95pc drop in revenues to €125m for the three month to June, Mr O'Leary also said the company would be going to court this week to challenge the Government's "green list" of safe countries for travel without quarantine on return.

Lockdowns and pandemic travel restrictions pushed the budget airline to losses of €2m a day and it carried just half a million passengers during the period, compared to 41.9m people in the corresponding period in 2019.