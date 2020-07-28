Ryanair warns more jobs could be at stake

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary warned yesterday that more pay cuts and job losses could be in the pipeline if the health emergency caused by the pandemic continues into winter.

Speaking after Europe's largest airline posted a 95pc drop in revenues to €125m for the three month to June, Mr O'Leary also said the company would be going to court this week to challenge the Government's "green list" of safe countries for travel without quarantine on return.

Lockdowns and pandemic travel restrictions pushed the budget airline to losses of €2m a day and it carried just half a million passengers during the period, compared to 41.9m people in the corresponding period in 2019.

More than 99pc of Ryanair's fleet was grounded between mid-March and the end of June thanks to the pandemic and it has laid 250 workers off already.

"We cannot rule out that there will not be further pay cuts and job losses, if things get worse," Mr O'Leary told a call for financial analysts after the earnings were announced.

"We have made significant progress negotiating pay cuts but if Covid-19 continues into winter and certainly into the summer of 2021 we will have to revisit job losses," he added.

The airline had over €3.9bn cash at June 30, as the group moved quickly from mid-March to preserve cash, cut costs, cancel share buybacks and defer all non-essential capital expenditure.

It is now at break even levels on a cash flow basis.

Ryanair has been vocal in its objections to restrictions on travel both here in Ireland and in the UK and is calling for freedom of movement between the State and the rest of the European Union rather than a prescriptive list.

"Instead the government has produced a green list of 14 countries, four of which have no direct flights from Ireland. We don't believe there is a scientific basis for it," Mr O'Leary said.

"We will be challenging that in the courts later on this week," he added.

Since July 1 the carrier has resumed flights across most of its route network.

It expects to operate approximately 40pc of its normal July schedule, rising to circa 60pc next month and, it said, "hopefully" 70pc in September.

However, it has massively reduced its passenger traffic estimates for the year, down to 60 million from an original target of 150 million.

Mr O'Leary described the decision by the UK government to add Spain to its quarantine list from midnight on Saturday as "a badly managed over reaction."

Any restrictions should have been implemented on a regional basis, or in the form of limiting flights from Catalonia where there has been a surge in cases, he said.

"However, we have become used to the UK mismanaging Covid and it is something we have to deal with."

Shares in Ryanair lost just over 4pc in afternoon trading, while Easyjet and Aer Lingus-owner IAG - both of which have a large presence in the Spanish market - were down 9pc and 7pc respectively.

Davy analyst Stephen Furlong expects Ryanair to make a €738m loss this year and to return to profit next year.

"We retain our €13.5 price target," he said.