Ryanair to create 2,000 pilot jobs

Ryanair is to take on 2,000 more pilots

Ryanair is to recruit 2,000 new pilots to crew aircraft deliveries over the next three years.

It comes as the airline recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, which it says will help lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions.

Training courses for the new roles are taking place through 2021 to be ready for summer next year for positions all over Europe.

Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 training courses as part of this recruitment drive.

Darrell Hughes, Ryanair’s people director, said: “This is great news for experienced and aspiring pilots but also for our own pilots who will enjoy fast tracked promotions.”

“Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200million guests by [financial year] FY2024’’.