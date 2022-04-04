RTÉ unions write to management pursuing pay rise for staff

RTÉ's Trade Union Group has written to management to request a meeting to discuss pay.

The group has requested a meeting with management on the issue of a pay rise for staff and will be “rigorously pursuing” the increase in wages, Cearbhall Ó Síocháin, secretary of the RTÉ Trade Union Group said.

The move comes almost exactly a year since staff at RTÉ unanimously rejected a plan to cut pay to address financial difficulties at the broadcaster.

Close to 90pc of staff rejected the proposed pay cuts last April in a ballot which, if passed, would have resulted in a loss of earnings between 3-5pc for those earning more than €40,000 per annum.

The broadcaster also sought to shed between 60-70 jobs through a voluntary exit programme

Mr Ó Síocháin told RTÉ that there has not been a pay increase at the broadcaster in 15 years. He said the pay claim was justified due to the rising cost of living and the extra efforts of staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also confirmed that the trade union group will be seeking pay parity for those working in Raidió na Gaeltachta as part of the pay claim.

The pay claim will seek a rise in salaries in line with what the Irish Congress of Trade Unions recommends. Its current advice is for workforces to seek between 2.5pc and 5.5pc pay increases due to inflation and the surging cost of living.