Revised Irish gender pay gap amongst EU’s lowest but men still paid 10pc more

Ireland’s gender pay gap is amongst the EU’s lowest, updated Eurostat data show.

Women made, on average, 9.9pc less than men per hour here in 2020, compared to an EU average of 12.7pc (in 2021).

Irish data for 2021 were not available.

It means that for every €1 men earn in Ireland, women earn €0.91.

The gender pay gap in Ireland has been falling since 2018, according to updated Eurostat figures published on Monday, when it was 11.3pc. The gap was 10.8pc in 2019.

Eight countries had gender pay gaps smaller than Ireland’s in 2021, while in most EU countries, the gap was wider.

The largest gap was recorded in Estonia, where women’s gross hourly earnings were 20.5pc lower than those of men.

There was no gap in Luxembourg and low gaps in Romania (3.6pc), Slovenia (3.8pc and Poland (4.5pc).

A gender pay gap is not an indication of pay discrimination, which is illegal.

It measures the average difference between men’s and women’s average pay across an entire organisation.

But it can indicate that there are fewer women in higher-paid positions, for example, or more at the lower end of the pay scale.

Last December, for the first time, Ireland’s largest firms had to publish gender pay gap statistics.

Companies with more than 250 staff – which covers close to 700 Irish-based firms – will have to report again in December this year, based on a “snapshot” of their payroll on a chosen day in June.

Those with 150 staff report from next year and those with more than 50 staff from 2025.

The largest firms here paid women between 12.3pc and 12.6pc less than men on average last year, analysis by the Irish Independent and consultants PwC shows.

When it comes to bonus payments, the gap was almost twice as large, in favour of men.

The 2022 data showed the gaps were widest in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as construction, law and finance and lowest in retailers, health and charity organisations.

The Department of Equality is due to update its guidelines on how to calculate the gender pay gap after employers asked for more clarity on how to calculate bonus payments and statutory leave.

Similar reporting requirements in the UK have shown little change in five years, with the average pay gap (in median hourly terms) standing at 14.9pc in 2022.