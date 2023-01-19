| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: the firms that failed to file gender pay-gap reports

National Women’s Council calls for sanctions against companies that do not comply

Orla O'Connor is director of the National Women's Council Expand

Close

Orla O'Connor is director of the National Women's Council

Orla O'Connor is director of the National Women's Council

Orla O'Connor is director of the National Women's Council

Sarah Collins

Newstalk-owner Bauer Media Audio, IT company Ergo and UPMC, which runs several private hospitals in Ireland, are among at least 12 companies that have failed to publish gender pay-gap reports despite a legal deadline on December 31.

An analysis of more than 500 firms by the Irish Independent has found that men are paid 12.3pc more than women on average, in hourly terms. But data is missing – or difficult to locate – for up to 100 firms.

Most Watched

Privacy