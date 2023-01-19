Revealed: the firms that failed to file gender pay-gap reports

Newstalk-owner Bauer Media Audio, IT company Ergo and UPMC, which runs several private hospitals in Ireland, are among at least 12 companies that have failed to publish gender pay-gap reports despite a legal deadline on December 31.

An analysis of more than 500 firms by the Irish Independent has found that men are paid 12.3pc more than women on average, in hourly terms. But data is missing – or difficult to locate – for up to 100 firms.

Companies with more than 250 staff were required to publish average pay and bonus data for male and female employees by December.

The Central Statistics Office says more than 660 firms here meet the 250-employee threshold.

Employers that had failed to publish by the time the Irish Independent went to press include IT company Ergo, logistics firms DPD and UPS, security specialists PhoneWatch, rental company Europcar, infrastructure provider EPS Water and the Department of Housing.

All of the companies told the Irish Independent that they intend to publish their reports in the coming days.

Employers who missed the deadline but have since published late include US semiconductor giant Analog Devices, fire alarm manufacturer EI Electronics and pharmaceutical firm SK biotek.

A spokesperson for the Department for Equality said employers have sought information from it on the consequences of a delay in the publication of reports.

Under Ireland’s 2021 gender pay gap law, firms can be compelled – via court orders – to publish reports, on foot of complaints made to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) or the Workplace Relations Commission. But the law does not task any government department or agency with monitoring compliance.

The Department of Equality has said it intends to create an online searchable database for reporting this year.

A spokesperson for the IHREC said it will “consider compliance rates with interest” when the Department’s database is up and running.

The Irish Independent was unable to track down reports for three of Ireland’s largest construction companies, a pharmaceutical giant, one major foreign retailer, a large utility firm, two healthcare providers and a wholesaler that employs more than 1,000 people here.

“We’re talking about very large firms here,” said Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council.

“They are well positioned to meet their obligations in a timely manner. There needs to be sanctions if companies are not improving [in future] and if they haven’t complied.”