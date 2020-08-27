Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to create 400 jobs in Limerick

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is to create 400 jobs in Limerick.

This brings to 1,400 the total number of people employed by the group in Ireland.

The new jobs will support the production of Regeneron’s existing medicines.

Recruitment is already underway to hire high-end specialists in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality control, supply chain and various support functions for scientists, chemists and technicians.

It comes at a time when the American company is maximising its manufacturing capacity in New York for REGN-COV2, an antibody combination being developed for the potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Dan Van Plew, an executive Vice president & general manager of IOPS at Regeneron said: “As this pandemic hit, we needed to quickly change how we do things and where we make our products.

In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our Covid-19 efforts, we needed to ramp-up capacity here in Limerick.”

Since 2014, Regeneron has invested over $1bn at its 64,000 square-metre, state-of-the-art Industrial Operations and Product Supply (IOPS) facility in the Raheen Business Park.

Commenting on the announcement, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is “a further vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and provides a welcome boost to our economy.”

“We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey," he added.

The news was also welcomed by IDA Ireland.

