Price hikes wiped out wage gains in the final three months of 2021

A rise in wages at the end of last year was nowhere near enough to keep up with sharper rising household bills.

While average hourly earnings were up 2.6pc in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2020, inflation was running at over 5pc from October onwards.

Average weekly earnings were up 2pc in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Private companies were more generous than the public sector, with average weekly earnings up 2.7pc compared to 1.1pc, respectively, at the end of 2021, compared to the end of 2020.

Pay rises were slightly higher quarter on quarter.

Average weekly earnings were up 6.1pc in the three months to December, compared to the three previous months, for sectors that were not subject to restrictions.

But pay in the accommodation and food sector fell 2.3pc quarter on quarter, while it rose 12.5pc in financial, insurance and real estate.

Across all jobs, including those supported by the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS), average weekly pay was up 3.4pc in the fourth quarter, compared to the third.

EWSS payments represented 45.6pc of total earnings in the accommodation and food sector at the end of last year and 19.9pc in the arts and entertainment sector.

“Across and within economic sectors, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to be experienced very differently,” said CSO statistician Louise Egan.

Ms Egan urged caution in interpreting the fourth quarter data as they “continue to be impacted by lower response rates than in 2019”.

Meanwhile, the job vacancy rate - the ratio of vacant to filled positions - was up almost a full point to 1.4pc in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The vacancy rate has soared during the pandemic, putting workers in a prime position to demand higher pay increases this year.

Private sector unions had advised employees to seek a pay hike of between 2.5pc and 4.5pc this year.

But Siptu, the country’s largest trade union, said last month that it would “re-evaluate” its pay rise campaign to take account of spiralling inflation.

The country’s 340,000 public sector workers are also set to demand higher pay increases than the rise of 3pc over two years they agreed to in 2020. Negotiations with the Government are due to begin in May.