Pharma group Takeda to create 100 jobs in Dublin

The news was welcomed by IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shannahan

Takeda Ireland is to create 100 jobs over the next three years in Dublin following a €36m investment.

The company, a subsidiary of Japanese giant Takeda Pharmaceutical, said the investment will support the expansion of the company’s cell therapy production facility at Grange Castle.

The commercial scale cell therapy production facility is the first of its kind in Ireland, according to the company.

Following the expansion, the team at Grange Castle will help in supplying European, United States and Canadian markets with a cell therapy treatment option for patients.

Thomas Wozniewski, Takeda global manufacturing & supply officer, said: “The investment to expand this state-of-the-art cell therapy production facility highlights the importance of cell therapy for Takeda.

The expansion of the cell therapy manufacturing line in Grange Castle will help us to serve more patients worldwide, and it underlines our commitment to Ireland as a key country.”

The expansion is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the news, CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said the investment “is an important endorsement of Ireland’s reputation as a global location of excellence for next generation biopharmaceutical products.”

In December Takeda launched the expansion of its facility in Bray, county Wicklow. In the past two years Takeda has invested €20m in the site, where it employs over 340 people.

According to the company, this expansion in Wicklow enables the addition of production, packaging and shipping of two oncology products into the site’s manufacturing portfolio.

In 2019 Takeda completed the acquisition of multinational pharmaceutical company Shire.

The pharmaceutical industry is hugely important for Ireland’s economy.

On Monday figures from the Central Statistics Office showed that Irish exports were valued at €160bn last year, the highest level ever recorded. The performance was driven by the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, with these goods accounting for almost 40pc of all Irish exports.

Exports from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors increased 25pc or by €12.5bn in 2020 to €62bn.

Along with Takeda, the likes of Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, and GSK are all big employers here.

Online Editors