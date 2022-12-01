Pfizer to increase Irish workforce by 10pc with 500 new jobs in €1.2bn investment

Pfizer says construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2024 and is due to open in 2027

Pfizer is to create up to 500 new jobs as it invests more than €1.2bn in its manufacturing site at Grange Castle in Dublin.

The drugs giant said it was its biggest Irish expansion to date, with a new facility built on the site that will double the capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing there.

Pfizer said it would mean the addition of 400-500 new posts, bringing the total it employs in Ireland to 5,500.

"The investment and the roles being created will significantly expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity, and add new technologies to help ensure Pfizer is ready to support the next wave of medical innovations,” the company said.

The project is in the preliminary design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2024 and the new facility due to open in 2027, Pfizer added.

The facility will manufacture products in the areas of oncology, rare disease, inflammation and immunology and internal medicines.

It follows a €40m investment in the site last year when Grange Castle was brought onto the Global Pfizer Covid-19 manufacturing network.

Grange Castle, as well as Pfizer’s other sites in Newbridge, Co Kildare and Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, make medicines and vaccines for arthritis, inflammation, cancer, anti-infectives, haemophilia, pain and stroke.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement and said: “This is a really significant investment and jobs announcement by Pfizer – its biggest ever expansion in Ireland – and a considerable vote of confidence in the talent of our workforce, and our economy. Pfizer has played an instrumental role during the pandemic.”

“It is pleasing to see just how much scientific progress has been made over the last number of years, and I have no doubt that Ireland will continue to be at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the news

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the news

“I wish all the team at Pfizer here in Ireland continued success as they work towards improving the lives of patients in Ireland and beyond.”

Mike McDermott, chief global supply officer, executive vice president, Pfizer said: “We are very pleased about today’s announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites.

“Grange Castle has played a critical role in our global Covid-19 vaccine network, and this investment for non-Covid licensed and pipeline products, will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities.

“As this investment demonstrates, we continue to invest in our global manufacturing infrastructure to strive to bring much-needed medicines and vaccines to patients, around the world, and to deliver the next scientific breakthroughs.”