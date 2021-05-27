Permanent TSB to create 180 jobs as part of digital and SME growth strategy

Permanent TSB is creating 180 jobs across a number of areas including technology, business banking, risk management and data analytics.

The new positions will support the rollout of the next phase of its digital and small and medium business growth strategy, as it prepares for “a significant expansion of personal and business customers and services over the coming years,” according to a statement from the company.

PTSB is currently in talks with Ulster Bank parent NatWest over a possible takeover of some of Ulster Bank’s retail business.

PTSB recently announced a further €50m investment in its technology infrastructure and digital capability, in addition to its current €100m multi-year investment programme.

The State-backed bank has also introduced new hybrid working arrangements for employees, with over 1,200 Permanent TSB colleagues - around 50pc of the its total workforce - having applied for permanent flexible working arrangements that the bank is putting in place following the Covid pandemic.

Some employees will have the option of working from home up to three days a week.

The company is also offering a “compressed” working week where staff could work additional hours over the course of a four day week while remaining on a five day salary.

The bank said it intends to facilitate all applicants for flexible working arrangements, subject to business requirements and individual role specifications.

Ger Mitchell, Permanent TSB’s chief human resources officer, said: “As we focus on our ambition of becoming Ireland’s best personal and small business bank and prepare for a significant expansion of our customer base over the coming years, we are growing our teams in key areas such as technology, business banking, risk management and data analytics.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining Permanent TSB as we embark on the next phase of the organisation’s evolution.”

PTSB is also developing new remote working hubs in Greystones, Maynooth, Dundalk and Douglas.