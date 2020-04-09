Pandemic pushes unemployment to record high

Unemployment surged to 16.5pc of the workforce as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and forced people to isolate in their homes.

Data from the Central Statistics office released today showed the youngest had been particularly hard hit and more than a third of the 15-25 age group were now jobless.

“While the standard measure of Monthly Unemployment was 5.4pc in March 2020, a new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate as high as 16.5pc if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed,” the CSO said.

The previous all time high unemployment rate in the State was 17.3pc in December, 1985.

Online Editors