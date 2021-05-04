Over 180 jobs being created at eight IDA Ireland supported companies

Eight IDA Ireland supported companies are, between them, creating 185 new jobs across Ireland.

The roles, which will be based in in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin, are being created by “high growth” companies from Europe and the United States, according to a statement from the IDA.

The jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors, with a range of roles being created including software development, business development, sales and marketing and tech support.

The investments are supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan CEO, IDA Ireland said: “The spread of these investments demonstrates IDA Ireland’s commitment to winning roles for regional locations and showcases the availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the regions which deeply resonates with overseas investors.”

The businesses creating the new employment are;

Renovo Motors, a data management software company, which is also announcing the establishment of its European, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) headquarters in Shannon Co. Clare.

Renovo Motors will create at least 30 jobs over the next three years, according to IDA Ireland.

Ooomnitza, an IT asset management platform designed to provide organisations with a solution to track and manage their assets, has announced the establishment of its European Headquarters in Galway, which will create 20 new jobs over the next three years.

TrustLabs, a privately held fintech company, has announced the establishment of its European Headquarters in Dundalk, Co. Louth, creating 20 jobs over the next two years.

Ellab, which works with life science and food companies, has announced plans to expand its newly purchased operation in Cork, with the creation of 20 new positions.

Logic Manager, a risk management software company headquartered in Boston, has established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, which will result in the creation of at least 30 jobs over the coming years.

Neuroons, a technology company specialised in data intelligence, is expanding into the international market by establishing its headquarters in Dublin. The company is creating 20 jobs and is hiring people in data science, data engineering, and development operations.

US headquartered IT company Terawe has also established its European Headquarters in Ireland.

The company provides technology services and consultancy to customers in both the public and commercial sectors and plans to employ 20 people in its Irish office, which will act as the central hub for expanding its business in Europe, the UK, the Middle East and Africa.

Blacksquare, a Canadian tech company working in the drinks industry, has established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

The company is planning to create 20 new jobs nationwide over the next three years. A number of different roles are being created project management, software development, and supply chain.