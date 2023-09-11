Number of women in senior roles is on the rise – except for CFOs

Gender quotas have been introduced for the Dáil, but not at local level. Photo: Getty

The number of women in top jobs across large Irish firms has risen in the last four years, for all roles except chief financial officer.

Firms in the services sector tended to have the highest number of women in senior roles, with construction at the bottom of the league table, a Central Statistics Office (CSO) survey shows.

Almost one in five (19pc) chief executives in large firms (those with more than 250 staff) are women in 2023, up from around one in 10 (11.5pc) in 2019 and 13.4pc in 2021.

The proportion of women chairing company boards has more than doubled since 2019, from 7.4pc to 18.7pc, while the proportion of women on company boards has risen from just under a fifth to almost a quarter in the same period.

But the proportion of female chief financial officers (CFOs) fell to a quarter (25.7pc) in 2023, down from almost a third (29.7pc) of all CFOs in 2019.

The “other services” and accommodation and food sectors have the highest number of women in senior roles, with construction having the lowest.

“Other services” includes arts, entertainment and recreation activities, as well as membership organisations such as trade unions, hairdressing, personal training, cleaning services and repairs.

Financial and insurance firms had the highest number of female directors, with construction having the lowest.

Public administration, education, health and social work – which tend to have high numbers of females across the workforce – were not included in the survey.

There was only a slight increase in the overall number of female senior executives – those at the highest levels of management – in 2023, rising less than a point to 30.4pc.

The proportion of female senior executives was 29.7pc in 2021 and 28.3pc in 2019.

Almost a quarter of enterprises (24.7pc) had at least 40pc female representation on their boards of directors in 2023.

More than that – 29.4pc – had 40pc female representation at senior executive level.

Less than half (41.4pc) of larger firms – those with over 250 staff said they had set targets for female representation at senior executive level this year.

“Today’s results show that Irish businesses continue to increase female representation at senior executive and board level,” said Colin Hanley, a statistician in the CSO’s business statistics division.

Recent gender pay gap data shows women earn less compared to men in the construction, law and finance sectors, while earning the same or more than men in retail, health and charity organisations.