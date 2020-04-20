Nua Healthcare to hire 200 staff for its mental health and intellectual disability centres

Nua Healthcare Services says it wants to add 200 full-time staff to its network of residential centres for people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities.

Nua already employs about 1,600 staff at its 53 centres nationwide supporting 350 clients – about 240 of whom live in the centres. They and the 110 non-resident clients receive specialised support and therapy for their conditions.

The firm said it has had no confirmed cases of Covid-19 among its residential clients, continues to take new residential applicants, and is prepared in the event a case is confirmed.

However, it said “a handful” of staff have Covid-19 “and are all following relevant protocols in terms of self-isolation”. One of its non-resident clients also contracted and has recovered from the infection.

“Nua is managing to successfully sustain safe service delivery for its current resident population and is also accepting new placements, where appropriate, in an effort to support the overall Government strategy for dealing with Covid-19,” said Eric Behan, quality and safety manager at Nua.

Unlike many residents of nursing homes, residents of Nua facilities are younger on average and often live in their own units, lowering the Covid-19 risk associated with large gatherings of people in confined spaces.

Mr Behan said Nua is “prepared in the event of a residential service user testing positive” and has put in place “an intensive monitoring and management system to try to avoid such a development”.

Nua said it wants to hire up to 200 more nurses, social care workers and assistant support workers in coming weeks. It has dozens of current openings listed on online jobs sites.

The company - which traces its origins to a single Kildare facility founded in 2004 for people with Asperger syndrome - is rapidly expanding.

It has hired 300 staff in the past two years. Its organisational map identifies four sites in Cork, Tipperary and Waterford for new mental health homes. Seven sites for new intellectual disability care centres are planned in a half-dozen counties, including two in Waterford.

Most of its facilities provide full-time residences with high staff-to-client ratios.

“Our services are very intensive, but our work is hugely rewarding, and we offer excellent career development opportunities,” said Michelle Kirwan, Nua’s recruitment and retention manager.

