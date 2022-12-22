| 6.1°C Dublin

NTMA reports 20.5pc gender pay gap due to more men in senior roles

NTMA chief executive Frank O&rsquo;Connor speaks at a recent investor presentation Expand

Sarah Collins

Men are paid, on average, 20.5 pc more per hour than women at the body that handles Ireland’s debt.

The National Treasury Management Agency said the gap was down to more men in senior roles, more women in junior roles and fewer female applicants for senior roles. Women make up 52pc of the organisation.

