NTMA pays agencies €907,000 to recruit 58 staff

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) last year paid more than €900,000 to recruitment companies to assist with the hiring of 58 staff.

According to figures provided by the NTMA in response to a Freedom of Information request, it paid out €907,685 for the recruitment of the 58 staff.

They included seven staff assigned to Nama, and the recruitment costs for those seven totalled €93,633.

The NTMA paid four firms between €100,000 and €200,000: FK International (€178,842), CPL Solutions (€148,368), Bridgewater Recruitment Specialists (€124,094) and Merc Partners (€105,909).

Paragon Executive Ltd was paid €80,552, Morgan McKinley €74,095 and Executive Connections Ltd €71,678.

Irish Independent