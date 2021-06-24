National Women’s Council says 40pc of board seats must go to women

Corporate boards should be 40pc female by law, the National Women’s Council has said.

In a report published today, the Council said companies should be fined or denied subsidies and State contracts if they fail to comply with the quota.

Women make up only 22.4pc of the boards of all Irish-listed companies, although the figure rises to 27pc for Ireland’s 20 largest listed firms.

However, 19pc of companies had no female directors at all.

Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power, recently took steps to improve diversity and appointed Nancy Dubuc to its board.

It took 25 years for State-owned companies to reach the 40pc target, the Council said, with women now holding 41.5pc of directorships in the public sector.

“Up to now, the approach to achieving this in the boardroom has been to rely on voluntary efforts and soft measures, which our report will demonstrate is simply not enough,” said the Council’s leadership coordinator, Emma De Souza.

The 40pc figure is the same one that was recommended by the citizens’ assembly on gender equality, which submitted its report to the Oireachtas earlier this month.

An EU proposal for a binding 40pc quota has been stuck in limbo for nine years due to opposition from several countries – including Nordic states that have largely reached the quota.