Monaghan warehousing firm Moffett to add 30 jobs

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who opened Moffett's new head office in Monaghan on Wednesday

Monaghan-based warehousing firm Moffett Automated Storage is to add 30 new jobs at its new head office.

Recruitment for the roles will be begin later this year, following its expansion in the village of Clontibret, near the border with Northern Ireland, on Wednesday.

Moffett services clients in 10 countries, providing automated warehousing, pallet storage and retrieval, which is controlled by proprietary software developed in-house.

The system allows clients to track, move and access pallets fast, with no height limitations in place at the facility, providing for a high density of storage.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed firm was founded in 2017 by Sam Moffett, the son of Combilift boss, Robert Moffett.

The company’s new head office - which includes a research and development hub - was opened by Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.

He said the firm “is going from strength to strength”.

Managing director Sam Moffett said he was “very confident about the future”.

“The success of the business during the past five years has given me confidence to invest in the growth of Moffett Automated Storage.

“A huge factor of our success has been the work of an expert team supporting projects around the world using skilled, specialist know-how”

“With the need for storage and logistics services on the rise and limited warehousing space available, companies need a new solution and we’ve been excited to help our customers deal with this challenge.”

The office upgrade was part-funded by the Government’s LEADER programme, which backs firms that create jobs in rural areas, improve broadband links or invest in renewables.

“With a long history of innovation within the Moffett family this is another significant venture that will create jobs in Monaghan and surrounding areas,” said Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

“I want to see homegrown businesses creating jobs locally in rural Ireland.”

Tom Kelly of Enterprise Ireland said he hoped “to support Moffett Automated Storage ambitions plans to compete and win in global markets”.