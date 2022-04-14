Modular home builder Framespace to create 150 jobs in Longford

The Framespace factory in Co. Longford

Modular home builder Framespace is to hire another 150 people as it opens a new €8m Longford factory.

The company already employs 100 people in Ireland and has just refurbished the former Cameron Willis engineering works in the midlands town.

It is currently developing a six-home site at Riverside Manor in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

The offsite home supplier - which says its products can help meet the Government’s social and affordable housing targets - is now hiring for roles in design, engineering and general operations.

In a statement Thursday, the homebuilder said it was set to double production to deliver 1,100 homes a year by 2025.

Framespace manufactures pre-finished floor, wall, and roof panels in its factory in Longford, which can be assembled into homes of up to seven stories in a number of hours.

The system reduces construction time by as much as 40pc compared to more traditional building methods, Framespace estimates.

The €8m investment in the Longford facility has been supported by Enterprise Ireland and Longford’s Local Enterprise Office.

Ireland is estimated to need 33,000 new homes a year up to 2030.

“Framespace Solutions will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional forms of construction,” said Minister of State for trade promotion Robert Troy.

“Framespace is already a regionally significant company and a key stakeholder in the construction sector with strong export ambitions, and the news of its expansion in Longford is very welcome.”

He said the announcement “is hugely important to the midlands and national economy”.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said “the scope for rapid expansion of modular housing in Ireland is clear”.

Declan Murtagh, Framespace Solutions CEO, said the firm “provides a solution that will help accelerate delivery of new homes as its adoption increases”.