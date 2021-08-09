Medical company Bionical Emas to create 35 jobs in Westmeath

Bionical Emas is to create 35 jobs in Westmeath with the establishment of a storage, distribution, and labelling facility in Ireland.

The company provides a range of services to the pharmaceutical and Biotech sector, including access to medicines and ancillaries for use in clinical trials.

The company is opening a 7,000 sq ft facility in Kilbeggan due to rapidly increasing demand for the services it provides to its customers in the European Union, United States and Asia-Pacific.

The facility will provide a major expansion to the existing logistics and storage capabilities. It will be used to store, distribute, and label medicinal products for use around the world.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

It is expected that following the completion of the facility, Bionical Emas will continue to expand its operations and Ireland based headcount across its three services areas: Clinical Development, Early Access Programs and Clinical Trial Supply, according to a statement from IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland’s executive director Mary Buckley said Bionical Emas will be joining the strong cluster of life sciences companies in Ireland.

“It’s a great win for the Midlands Region and specifically for Kilbeggan and the company will be a significant contributor to the local economy,” Ms Buckley said.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in England, Bionical Emas has offices in the UK, US, and Australia.

Irishman Philip Dunne, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, will head up the operation here.

Mr Dunne said: “Accessing the amazing talent in the region, in addition to the great transport links, will ensure we can continue to build on the market-leading services that Bionical Emas are well known for around the world."