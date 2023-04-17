Mediahuis launches second year of trainee scheme for aspiring journalists

Successful candidates will enjoy two years of training and on-the-job experience. Pic: Getty images

Mediahuis, Ireland’s leading print and digital media publisher, has today launched the second year of its Emerging Talent (MET) programme.

This year, we are looking for aspiring video and audio journalists with a passion for story-telling, giving you the chance to develop your skills alongside our award-winning video and audio teams.

The trainee scheme offers people from all backgrounds a gateway to a potential career with some of the best-known media brands across the island of Ireland, including the Irish Independent, Independent.ie, Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph, BelfastTelegraph.co.uk, Sunday World and Sundayworld.com.

There are two places available on this year’s programme, part of Mediahuis Ireland’s commitment to diversity and desire to make a positive contribution to people and society.

Best of all, you don’t need to have a college degree or previous experience to apply. Successful candidates will be given a two-year contract with a broad range of training and on-the-job experience.

Alan Steenson, Editorial Development Executive at Mediahuis, said: “Our Emerging Talent Programme has been a huge success since its launch last year.

“We want to hear from those with a passion for journalism, regardless of background or experience.

“Successful candidates will learn from our award-winning video and audio teams as they take their first steps in the world of journalism.”

Edward McCann, Director of Publishing Operations at Mediahuis, said: “Last year we launched the MET programme and it has proved to be a fantastic success.

“The key goals for us are investing in the future of journalism on the island of Ireland and appealing to as broad a range of people as possible.”

Applications for this year’s Mediahuis Emerging Talent programme are now open. You can apply at www.mediahuis.ie/emergingtalent