Lorna Conn appointed deputy CEO of CPL Resources

CPL Resources, the listed employee services agency, has appointed Lorna Conn as deputy chief executive.

Ms Conn, who is already chief financial officer (CFO) at CPL, will serve alongside CPL’s founder and CEO, Anne Heraty.

She will continue in her role as CFO.

In November last year CPL agreed to be acquired by Outsourcing, a Japanese recruitment firm expanding in Europe through acquisition, in an all-cash deal worth €318m, or €11.25 per share.

Ms Conn was appointed group CFO in October 2017 and has played a “significant role” in the growth and performance of CPL’s finance and IT functions since her appointment, according to a statement from CPL.

She also played a “key role” in the successful acquisition of CPL by Outsourcing.

As deputy CEO, in addition to leading the company’s Finance and IT functions, Ms Conn will also oversee CPL’s Recruitment, Talent Solutions and Managed Service divisions, working closely with the managing directors of those divisions.

Anne Heraty has been appointed to the global board of directors of Outsourcing following the completion of the acquisition in January.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Lorna to the role of deputy CEO,” Ms Heraty said.

“The acquisition of CPL by Outsourcing Inc. was an extremely important step in the continued growth and development of our business. We now have the opportunity to strengthen our leadership position in the Irish market while at the same time leveraging the strengths of our new parent to enhance our international footprint,” she added.

CPL is a Dublin-based global provider of recruitment and employee services with 13,000 agency staff and 45 offices worldwide. The company had revenues of €569.3m in the financial year ending 30 June 2020.

The deal with Outsourcing last year sees Ms Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll pocket more than €110m.